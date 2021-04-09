Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has reiterated commitment to the training and welfare of People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in the state.



Sule said this at a one-day Special Mentoring and Life Enhancement training for the Joint National Association of PLWDs, Nasarawa Chapter, on Friday in Lafia.



Represented his Special Assistant on Social Media and Disability, Mr Hamza Mamman, the governor said governent would continue to ensure the empowerment and training of people living with disability to improve their standard of living.



He noted that his administration since inception had given priority to the welfare and employment of PLWDs in the state.



On her part, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, advised PLWDs to take advantage of the available governent technical schools to acquire skills in order to better their lives.



The commissioner who was represented by the Director of Special Education, Mr Madaki Ibrahim, urged them to desist from street begging and embrace training in various skills to become self-reliant.



“The state government do not want you to take to the streets to beg, that is why it made provision for various skills acquisition centres. We have technical schools in Asakio, Mada Station among others,” she said.



Mr Umar Dahiru, Chairman of Youths with Special Needs in Nasarawa said the mentoring and enhancement training was aimed at empowering them to be self- reliant and to discourage them from begging.



He commended the governor for prioritising the training and welfare of the PLWDs in the state, adding that the association was ready to support him to succeed.(NAN)

