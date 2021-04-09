Sule reiterates commitment to welfare of PLWDs in Nasarawa

Gov.  Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has  reiterated commitment to the  training and welfare of People Living   (PLWDs) in the state.


Sule said this at a one-day Special Mentoring and Life Enhancement training for the Joint National Association of  PLWDs,  Nasarawa Chapter, on Friday in Lafia.


Represented his Special Assistant on Social Media and Disability, Mr Hamza Mamman, the governor said governent would continue to ensure the empowerment and training of people living disability to improve their standard of  living.


He noted that his administration since inception had given priority to the welfare and employment of PLWDs  in the state.


On , the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology,  Hajiya Fatu Sabo, advised PLWDs to take advantage of the available governent technical schools to acquire skills in order to better their lives.


The commissioner who was represented by the of Special Education, Mr Madaki Ibrahim, urged them to desist from street begging and embrace training in various skills to self-reliant.


“The state government do not want you  to take to the streets to beg,  that is why it made provision for various skills acquisition centres. We have technical schools in Asakio, Mada Station among others,” she said.


Mr Umar Dahiru, Chairman of Youths Special Needs in Nasarawa  said the mentoring and enhancement training was aimed at empowering them to be self- reliant and to discourage them from begging.


He commended the governor  for prioritising the training and welfare of the PLWDs in the state, adding that the association was ready him to succeed.()

