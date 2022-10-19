Sule recognised for peace building, community relations

By Mohammed Baba Busu

A group — Peace Achievers International Summit — has recognised Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State as the best governor in peace building and community relations.

A statement issued in Lafia on Wednesday said that Sule was represented by his Director-General, Strategic Communication, Mr Yakubu Lamai, who received the award in Abuja.

Lamai quoted the governor as assuring the citizens of the state of continuous commitment to improving on the lives of the youth and other people.

He said the governor urged the youths and other Nigerians to participate actively in the 2023 general elections.

He said that the governor noted that as a peacemaker, his administration would continue to enlighten the public with facts, evidence and massive investments in security and peace building.

The statement said that the Project Director of the Peace Summit, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, reminded the public that, it “is not by accident that Sule is selected to receive the prestigious award for the second time in two years.

“Going by available evidence, Sule has demonstrated in three years that he is an exemplary governor”.(NAN)

