Sule re-appoints Nasarawa SUBEB Chairman

March 10, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Gov. Abdullahi Sule Nasarawa State has nominated Alhaji Mohammed Dan’Azumi, for second in office as Executive Chairman the State Universal Basic Educstion Board(SUBEB).

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, Speaker the State House Assembly announced this during plenary Wednesday.

“We have received a letter from Gov. Abdullahi Sule, re-nominating Alhaji Mohammed Dan’Azumi, as Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

“The governor also nominated Sameel Bariki, as 1, from Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA), Musa Sule Usman, 2, from Lafia LGA and Joseph Kaura, 3, from Karu LGA of the state.

“I will direct the Clerk of the House to communicate with the nominees to submit their CVs from now till Friday,” he said.

The Speaker directed the nominees to visit the House for screenings and possible confirmation , March 15.( NAN)

