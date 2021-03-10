Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has nominated Alhaji Mohammed Dan’Azumi, for second term in office as Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Educstion Board(SUBEB).

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly announced this during plenary on Wednesday.

“We have received a letter from Gov. Abdullahi Sule, re-nominating Alhaji Mohammed Dan’Azumi, as Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

“The governor also nominated Sameel Bariki, as permanent member 1, from Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA), Musa Sule Usman, permanent member 2, from Lafia LGA and Joseph Kaura, permanent member 3, from Karu LGA of the state.

“I will direct the Clerk of the House to communicate with the nominees to submit their CVs from now till Friday,” he said.

The Speaker directed the nominees to visit the House for screenings and possible confirmation on Monday, March 15.( NAN)

