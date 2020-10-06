Sule presents 7 bills to Nasarawa Assembly for passage

Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Tuesday presented seven executive bills to the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage to fast track development in the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, presented the seven bills on behalf of the governor during the House proceedings in Lafia.

The speaker said that the bills scaled first reading.

“I slated Oct. 12 for the second reading of a Bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Hospitals Management Board Law 2020 and for other Matters Connected Thereto, and for a Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-Establish the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Board and Other Matters Related Thereto.”

The speaker also slated Oct. 13, 2020, for the second reading of A Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Drugs and Supplies Management Agency and for Other Matter Connected Therewith, and A Bill for a Law to Establish Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Nasarawa State and for Other Matters Related Thereto.