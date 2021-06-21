Sule presents 5 executive bills to Nasarawa Assembly for passage

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has received five executive bills from Gov. Abdullahi Sule for its consideration and approval.

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced this after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, presented the bills on behalf of Gov. Sule during the assembly’s proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that some of the bills if passed and signed into law would ensure transparency and accountability in governance as well as bring speedy development to the state.

He announced the passage of three bills into first and second readings, while urging the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation in conjunction with the House Committee on Public Account to work on the three bills and submit its report on June 23.

” A Bill for a Law to Enact the Nasarawa State Public Audit Law 2021 and for Other Matters Connected Therewith scaled second reading.

” A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of the Office of the Auditor-General for Local Governments and Other Matters Incidental Thereto scaled second reading”

” A Bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Debt Management Office and for Other Matters Connected Therewith also scaled second reading”

” I therefore commit the three bills to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation in conjunction with the House Committee on Public Account to work on the bills and submit report on Wednesday, 23rd June, 2021,” he said.

The speaker also said, ” A Bill for a law to Establish the Nasarawa State Urban and Regional Planning Board and for other Purposes Connected Therewith scaled first reading.

” I slate 20th of July 2021 for the second reading of the bill.

” A Bill for a Law to Establish a Penal Code Law of Nasarawa State to penalize Crimes Established Under the Law and other Matters Connected Thereto scaled first reading and I slate 21st of July , 2021 for the second reading of the bill.”

Earlier, Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, urged his colleagues to support the bills considering their importance to the development of the state.

He said that some of the bills if passed would ensure transparency and accountability in government expenditure.

Mr Abel Bala Yakubu ( PDP- Nassarawa Eggon West), seconded the motion for the bills to scale first and second readings.

The House unanimously passed the bills into first and second reading respectively. ( NAN)

