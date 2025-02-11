Sule pledges collaboration with NYSC on technical skills acquisition 

Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State state has pledged to collaborate with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on technical skills acquisition for corps members posted to the state.

Olukayode Babalola



He made the pledge at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch C, Stream II, orientation course for corps members deployed to the state at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Sule represented by Dr Ibrahim Adamu, Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry for Youths and Sports Development, said he was aware of the request from the scheme for a collaboration with the state on skills acquisition training of corps members and pledged to support it.

‘I know the request of NYSC for collaboration with the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technological Institute in Lafia, for the training of corps members on different skills for self reliance.

“I assure that I will support this collaboration in order that it benefits not only the corps members but Nasarawa State and the country at large,” he said.

He said the state government had also approved NYSC’s request for lands, specifically for agricultural purposes for corps members posted to the state.

“I wish to inform you that already the 13 local government areas of the state have been mandated to secure land for rice production.

“I urge corps members to utilise this opportunity to be useful to the local government areas they are posted to serve,” he said.

He urged the corps members to be catalysts for progress and advocates for a better tomorrow in their host communities.

“Carry with you the sense of duty, the commitment to community and the passion for positive change that you have cultivated during this orientation course.

“Whether you find yourself in bustling cities, serene villages or remote hamlets, let the principles of unity, understanding and empathy guide your interactions,” he said.

Sule also charged the corps members, irrespective of their postings to embrace the communities they were called to serve in order to find the true essence of their purpose.

He congratulated the 2,412 corps members and camp officials for achieving a hitch free orientation.

“Together you have navigated challenges, celebrated victories and forged bonds that will linger as cherished memories.

“As you prepare to spread your wings and embrace the diverse landscape of our great state, remember the values instilled in you during this orientation.

“Carry with you the sense of duty, the commitment to community and the passion for positive change that you have cultivated,” he added.

He also encouraged the corps members to accept their postings in good faith and and appealed to corps employers not to reject corps members posted to their establishments.

In her remarks, Mrs Salamatu Muhammad, Coordinator of the scheme in the state, congratulated the corps members for conducting themselves properly during the three-week orientation course.

“Over the past three weeks, the corps members have participated in drills, lectures, value reorientation, sports, leadership training and the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme-equipping them with skills for self-reliance,” she said.

She urged the corps members to approach the one year with humility and selflessness.

“Be positive ambassadors of your families, the NYSC and our nation.

“Embrace your postings, avoid seeking reassignments and strive to impact your host communities meaningfully,” she said.

Muhammad, who appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his unwavering support, expressed happiness with the progress of the construction of the new Multi-purpose hall at the orientation camp. (NAN)