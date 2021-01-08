Sule loses Aide, Stanley Buba

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa on Development Control, Mr Stanley Buna, is dead. Buba who was the former Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) died on Friday morning in Akwanga. Mr Samson Gamu-Yare, the ‘Chun-Mada’ and Chairman Traditional Council of Akwanga, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akwanga.

According to the traditional ruler, the deceased died at his residence. “We got report that the sister went to see him, but when he was not responding to calls and knocks on his door, she raised alarm and the people around broke into the house and found him motionless.

“Doctors later confirmed him dead and the body had been deposited at the mortuary,” the traditional ruler said.. NAN reports that the deceased was a two term Chairman of Akwanga of LGA and former State Caretaker Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). (NAN).