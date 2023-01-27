Sule loses 36-year-old son, Hassan

By Isaac Ukpoju

Alh. Hassan Sule, son of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa is dead.

Mr Ibrahim Addra, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

Addra said that the deceased died on Thursday night after he was discovered unconscious in front of his apartment and taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

According to the CPS, the remains of Hassan will later be taken to Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

NAN reports that Hassan, who has a twin sister Hussaina , died at the age of 36. (NAN)