Sule lauds Osinbajo’s contributions to entrepreneurship, youth empowerment

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his contributions towards entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, healthcare, among others.

Sule spoke at the Palace of the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Sidi Bage, when he accompanied Osinbajo on a courtesy call to the traditional ruler.

He said that the visit to the state was the vice president’s fourth as he had always identified with Nasarawa State in its programmes and developmental strides.

Osinbajo is in the state on a one-day working visit.

“This is the fourth time you are visiting the state; for us, this is landmark.

“Today, you have come to identify with us in entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, health.

“We thank you for always honouring our father anytime you are here,’’ he said.

In his remark, Osinbajo applauded Bage for being exemplary and outstanding as a traditional ruler.

“We are here to pay our respect to the traditional ruler; this is important for us because he is one we hold in very high esteem and we are happy that he is here at a time of great progress in Nasarawa State.’’

Osinbajo said that he was in the state to do some important things one of which was to inaugurate the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

According to him, there is no gainsaying the fact that more sophisticated institutions and better equipped medical facilities are needed.

“This is a very auspicious occasion and we are looking forward to that event.

“Our country is in a period of great challenges because of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and security.

“But this is also a time of great opportunity; everywhere we look, the potentials are there and we surely can reap these potentials.

“ Talking about security, the president has said that we have to look at what to do differently; we cannot sit still; the world is changing and we have to change as well.’’

On the economy, he said that Nigeria had great potential in agriculture and industry.

He said that with the current Finance Bill, one of the targets was to make sure that people were better able to do their businesses.

“This is why we are lowering taxes, duties, making sure that it is cheaper for people to do business; even transportation—lowering the levies on buses, vehicles so that it becomes easier for people to transport themselves from point to point.

“ I think that what this period has shown is that we can do so much for ourselves as a nation not just in the coming months where we will implement the new budget.

“Also, we will implement the new ideas that are being brought to bear in industry, manufacturing and some of the new ideas in our security architecture. I think we are in a very good place.

“The country has the potential to work; this is my fourth time if not the fifth; and it is always a pleasure coming to Nasarawa State; this is home to me,’’ he said.

Bage, who conferred the traditional title of “Madugun Jihar Nasarawa”, meaning the leader and captain of Nasarawa State, to Osinbajo, urged the vice president to see the state as his home.

“We, in this state have decided that, yes, this is your home but we want to make it more homely for you.

“I know Osinbajo very well as a friend; a learned friend; he is not someone that is very close to the tradition; most of his life is in the legal circle.

“The next time the vice president will visit the state, he will be addressed by his traditional title.

“After due consultations with other traditional rulers in the state, we decided to confer the title on the vice president.

“Please accept it; the title is carefully selected; it is in Hausa and it is called ‘Madugun Jihar Nasarawa’.

“Madugu means a leader and a captain; today, you are the captain of Nasarawa State; you pilot the affairs of the state, you pilot the affairs of Nasarawa State as the captain of the state,’’ Bage said.

Aside the Nasarawa State Infectious Diseases, Diagnosis and Research Centre, Osinbajo also inaugurated the Nasarawa Luxury Hotel and paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain APC Chairman in Nasarawa State, Philip Shekwpor.

He also attended the Nasarawa State Job Fair for Employability and Entrepreneurship Programme for Nasarawa State Youth. (NAN)