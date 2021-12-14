Sule lauds Nasarawa FA for promoting grassroots soccer

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has commended the state Football Association (FA) for promoting grassroots soccer.

The governor, represented by Mr Kwanta Yakubu his Special Adviser on Youth and Sports Development, gave the commendation on Tuesday in Lafia at the finals of the FA Premier League.

He said competitions, such as the one organised by the FA, would go a long way toward discovering talents at the grassroots.

The governor also promised that his administration would continue to make youth development its priority in order to engage them positively.

Also speaking, Vice-Chairman of the association, Halidu Akwashiki, commended all the 32 football clubs that participated in the premier league.

He said that the league was aimed at providing platforms for local players to excel in their football carreer.

According to Akwashiki, the quality displayed by the participating clubs throughout the competition indicates that talents abound in all the 13 local government areas of the state.

“You have seen the quality of football played in the finals today between Stallion Football Club (FC) of Nassarawa-Eggon and Pioneers FC of Keffi.

“Stallion FC, who are the winners will play in division two professional league, while Pioneers FC, the runners up, will play in division three,” he said.

Akwashiki appealed to groups and well-spirited individuals to support the association by investing in grassroots sports, in the interest of overall development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition featured awards to some notable individuals who had contributed and are still contributing to the development of football in the state.

NAN also reports that the finals of the league had in attendance FA Chairmen of Kano, Kaduna, Zanfara, Benue, Kogi, Gombe, and Jigawa states.

Meanwhile, the finals of premier league saw Stallion FC defeating Pioneers FC 2:0. (NAN)

