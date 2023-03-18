Sule lauds INEC over commencement of early voting

By Sunday John

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Saturday lauded INEC over the early commencement of Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The governor, in company of his wife, Farida Sule, said this after he cast his vote at Motor Park 002 Gudi Polling Unit of Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Sule voted at exactly 10:00 a.m. after accreditation by the electoral officials.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after voting, the governor commended INEC officials for the early commencement of voting.

He also lauded the electorate for the peaceful conduct so far and urged them to cast their votes without fear of intimidation.

Sule also promised to accept the outcome of the election at the end of the exercise, as someone who believed in democracy and the will of the people.

He explained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) accepted the result of the Presidential candidate in the state even when they lost election.

“We will abide by any result that comes out because the choice is for the people to make and not us,” he added.

Security agencies including Nigeria Police, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were present at the polling units to ensure security and check vote buying.(NAN).