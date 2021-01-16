Sule inaugurates rural electrification project sponsored by Dep. Speaker

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, on Saturday, inaugurated a rural electrification project initiated and sponsored by Mr Tsentse Nehemiah-Dandaura, the Deputy Speaker of the State assembly.

Inaugurating the project at Ngare village, Ancho ward of Akwanga LGA, Sule commended the deputy speaker for the gesture, while stressing the importance of electricity to human and societal development.

” My administration believes in rural development and rural empowerment. I want to commend the deputy speaker for initiating the project and inviting me to commission this project, as it will go a long way in impacting on the lives of the people of the area positively, ” he said.

The governor also pledged to construct a road linking Andaha to Rinze community, in order to boost the socio economic activities of the people of the affected areas.

Also, speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the assembly Speaker, commended the deputy speaker for the gesture of complementing the efforts of the executive, noting that the project would impact positively on the lives of the people of the areas and environs.

Balarabe-Abdullahi, who was represented by Labaran Shafa, member representing Toto/Gadabuke constituency at the state legislature, said that the developmental strides being achieved in the state was a result of the cordial working relationship between the legislature and the executive.

He assured the governor of the assembly’s continued support to his administration.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker said that the gesture was part of his contribution to boost the socio economic activities of the people of the constituency.

” Your Excellency, this project you are about to commission is all about meeting human needs. I have personal attachment to the issue of electricity.

“It is my desire to step down power in some of these communities within the very limited resources available. The multiplier effect is that it will improve on the standard of lives of the people and reduce rural-urban drift,” he said.

The deputy speaker appealed to the governor to construct rural roads, provide water supply, among other infrastructure, for the people of his constituency, assuring the governor of his people’s readiness to support his administration to succeed.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the event was attended by politicians, traditional and religious leaders, well wishers, among others. ( NAN)