Sule has regard for Adamu, Al-Makura – Aide

By Sunday John

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has high regard for Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Sen. Umaru Al-Makura, his procedessors, Mr Peter Ahemba, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs to the governor said.

Ahemba said this in a newsmen conference on Tuesday in Lafia.

The media aide was reacting to a report making the rounds in some section of the media that the governor had perfected plans to retire the duo from politics at both national and state levels.

The News Ageny of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some national dailies published a report with the headline “How Gov. Sule Plotted the Exit of Adamu, Al-Makura in Nasarawa Politics”.

But Ahemba said that the report was not just malicious, but aimed at causing unnecessary friction between the governor and his predecessors who are both leaders of the All progresives Congress (APC) in the state.

“It is a public knowledge that the governor has been consistent in his support for Al-Makura in all his political endeavours, including his 2023 senatorial re-election bid

“Even though the result of the election did not come as planned, Al-Makura himself demonstrated uncommon spirit of statesmanship by voluntarily withdrawing his petition challenging the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

“The governor also included the name of Al-Makura among the three names to be picked for ministerial slot from the state as requested by President Bola Tinubu.

“But the governor does not have powers to appoint a minister and even the author of the reports knows that,” the media aide explained.

Ahemba also denied allegation that the governor was behind the recent ordeals faced by Adamu which led to his resignation as National Chairman of APC.

”The resignation of Adamu as national chairman of APC was as a result of internal disagreement among members of the National Working Committee of the party and has nothing to do with governor sule.

”The relationship between the governor and other leaders of the party is intact; those who think otherwise only have such evil thoughts exist in their imaginations.

”The governor has tremendous respect for the founding fathers of the state and this include Adamu and Al-Makura.

”So, we are calling on members of the public to disregard such malicious publication in its entirety,”Ahemba called.(NAN).

