Sule flags off workshop on effective disaster management in Nasarawa

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday flagged off a two-day stakeholders’ collaboration workshop on effective emergency preparedness and response to mitigate the impact of natural disasters in the state.

The workshop was organised by the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) in Lafia.

Sule, represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe at the event, commended NASEMA for conceiving the idea of the workshop aimed at sensitising the public and creating awareness on the measures to manage disasters in the state.

“It is my conviction that this workshop will provide stakeholders with the desired technique to control and mange disasters in the state,’’ he said.

According to him, disaster is now part of the lives of Nigerians and humans across the world ranging from floods, wildfires, market fires, earth quakes, communal crisis amongst others, hence the need to create measures to mitigate the reoccurrence of the phenomenon.