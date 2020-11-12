Sule flags off workshop on effective disaster management in Nasarawa

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday flagged off a two-day stakeholders’ collaboration workshop on effective emergency preparedness and response to mitigate the impact of natural disasters in the state.
The workshop was organised by the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) in Lafia.
Sule, represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe at the event, commended NASEMA for conceiving the idea of the workshop aimed at sensitising the public and creating awareness on the measures to manage disasters in the state.
“It is my conviction that this workshop will provide stakeholders with the desired technique to control and mange disasters in the state,’’ he said.
According to him, disaster is now part of the lives of Nigerians and humans across the world ranging from floods, wildfires, market fires, earth quakes, communal crisis amongst others, hence the need to create measures to mitigate the reoccurrence of the phenomenon.
“That is why this administration considers this workshop as very apt and timely in view of the devastating effect of disaster on the socio economic development of our society,’’ he said.
He expressed optimism that the workshop would impact on the stakeholders the knowledge to predict hazards as well as to protect communities and their assets against natural disasters.
“This event is an avenue for stakeholders on disaster management to be fully prepared towards addressing the mirage of our environment and other related challenges in the state,’’ he said.
In his welcome address, Barr. Zakari Allumaga, Executive Secretary, NASEMA appreciated the state governor for approving the workshop aimed sensitising disaster management stakeholders on best practices in the prevention and management of disasters in the state.
Allumaga said that the workshop would enhance for better coordinator among stakeholders, especially responders during disasters.
“From this workshop, all stakeholders both at the state and local government levels would know their responsibilities in disaster management,” he said.
He urged participants to take the workshop seriously so as to take home new methods on how to handle disasters in their various communities. (NAN)
