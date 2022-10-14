Sule donates relief materials, N4m to flood victims in Toto LGA

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has donated relief materials and N4 million to flood victims in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

Sule made the donation on Thursday while addressing the flood victims in Umaisha.

The governor also sympathised with the people of the area over the devastating flood that rendered thousands of people homeless and destroyed crops worth millions of naira.

He said that the donation was part of his government’s commitment to change the lives of the flood victims positively.

“This is in line with government effort to provide succour to your immediate needs,” he said

The governor, while announcing the N4 million donation to the flood victims, said that the property lost during the flooding cannot be recovered.

He enjoined them to thank Almighty God for his favour as no life was lost during the unfortunate incident.

Sule said some relief materials have been sent to Umaisha through the state Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), towards cushioning the effect of flooding in the area.

He revealed that clothes, household materials and food items, among others, worth millions of naira were brought to the area as relief materials.

He appreciated Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the state legislature, for his quality leadership style which, he said, led to numerous interventions by the present administration.

On his part, the speaker appreciated the governor for coming to the aid of the flood victims.

He said that Sule has paid his dues and it is time to reciprocate by returning him back to Government House in 2023 election.

The state number three citizen revealed that the state government has taken over electricity project for Umaisha through provision of transformers and release of takeoff funds.

Abdullahi also commended the governor for awarding contracts for reconstruction of Toto/Umaisha road, Toto Modern market, curbing insecurity and appointment of Toto indigenes into his administration.

On his part, the Ohimege Opanda and first class tradtional ruler, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, thanked the governor for always coming to their aid and wished him well. (NAN)

