Sule distributes official vehicles to council chairmen

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has distributed new vehicles to all the 13 local government chairmen of the state in a bid to facilitate the discharge of their responsibilities.

Sule presented the vehicles to the council chairmen at a brief ceremony at the Government House in Lafia on Wednesday.

He appreciated the council chairmen for their patience, having come into office in October last year.

The governor, however, cautioned them against trading off the vehicles.

“These are vehicles that should help you to carry out your responsibilities. They are not vehicles that somebody can take and trade off

.

“We want to see you with these vehicles, doing your work. They are for you to do your work and I commend you and thank you for your patience and I congratulate you today.

”For a chairman elected for a three-year term to be patient enough to get a vehicle after one year in office is commendable.

“We are supposed to give them vehicles as they come into the office, because vehicles are really a necessity for the work that they are doing,” he added.

Sule assured that distribution of vehicles was a process that will continue.

“We started with various commissioners, other aides, traditional rulers and then it is a continuous thing. We just did it for security last month.

”Very soon, we will do it for Overseers and other traditional rulers,” he said.

In a welcome address, state Commissioner for Ministry of Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Yusuf Turaki, commended the Governor for his commitment in ensuring that government functionaries were strengthened

“This is in order to ensure effective and efficient service delivery at the grassroots,” he said

He said the gesture will further enhance democratic dividends to the people of the state, including public and civil servants.

The commissioner also congratulated the council chairmen for ”being beneficiaries of the government’s magnanimity.”

Chairman, Lafia Local Government Area, Mr Aminu Maifata, appreciated the governor for his continuous advice and guidance.

Maifata, who is also the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), promised to utilize the vehicles for the purposes they were meant for. (NAN)

