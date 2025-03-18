Sule distributes 30,000 bags of Dangote rice to vulnerable groups

Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has distributed 30,000 bags of 10kg rice donated by Alhaji Aliko Dangote to vulnerable groups in the state.

By Sunday John

Speaking at the distribution of the items, on Tuesday in Lafia, the governor said that the gesture by Dangote was to alleviate the hardship faced by the poor in the state.

Sule appreciated the donor and noted that the rice was for the vulnerable in society and not for government officials.

He added that religious organisations, security agencies and media personnel would benefit from the gesture.

The governor said that 2,007 bags would be shared to each of the 13 local government areas in the state for vulnerable persons while the remaining would be distributed to selected groups.

He directed traditional rulers, commissioners and local government chairmen to take charge of the distribution in their respective areas.

Speaking on behalf of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Abdullahi Rilwan, General Manager, Community Relations, Dangote Group, said that the initiative was part of Dangote’s philanthropic efforts to support the needy.

He said that the Aliko Dangote Foundation would replicate the gesture in other states of the federation. (NAN).