Sule deserves 2nd term in office: Nasarawa lawmaker

December 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



Mr Danladi Jatau, the lawmaker representing Kokona West the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged the people of the state to the second term ambition of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

Jatau made the call during a meeting on Monday with Eggon All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Kokona Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The lawmaker also Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaint, Petition and Security, said that Sule deserved a second term considering numerous achievements in office.

“Sule is doing well. He is providing all inclusive governance. There is the need for Eggon people and other people in the state to support beyond 2023.

“It is in view of achievements that I am calling on you and other people of the state to support beyond 2023 in to enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

Jatau thanked the governor for appointing Mr Maikasuwa Audu, an Eggon man as Personal Assistant (PA).

He also commended Sule for carrying Eggon people along in administration and appealed for more appointments.

Jatau advised Eggon people to unite and embrace one another irrespective of affiliations in their interest and for the overall development of the state.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable and it is the necessary requirement for the development of every society.

“Let’ continue to unite, embrace and live peacefully with one another in our interest and for the overall development of the state,” he added.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attendance by Mr Akpomoshi Musa, the Deputy Chairman, Kokona LGA and Dr Jacob Oya, a director the Federal Ministry of Education.

Others were Dr Bitrus Sule, a lecturer the Nasarawa State University, Mr Abraham Usman, a retired civil servant, Mr Maikasuwa Audu and many others.(NAN)

