Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.Speaking after being vaccinated on Wednesday in Lafia, Sule said the vaccine was very safe, hence he received it on camera to disabuse the minds of those still doubting its efficacy.The governor called on members of the public, especially frontline workers and government officials to avail themselves of the opportunity and be vaccinated.“All commissioners,

traditional rulers, religion leaders as well as staff of the government house who come in contact with a lot of people daily should take the vaccine,” the governor added.Sule called on the people of the state to take the vaccine, saying it is safe, since himself, his deputy and other politicians have taken it.He, therefore, expressed gratitude to President Muhammad Buhari, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID19 and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency for all the efforts put in place to ensure that the state got the vaccine.Also speaking after taking his jab, Dr Emmanuel Akabe revealed that the state took delivery of 61,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-

19 vaccines from the Federal Government.The deputy governor explained that the current batch of the vaccine would be valid until July, 2021.He said that those who were vaccinated would get a booster dose after 12 weeks.On his part, Mohammed Adis, Executive Chairman of the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency explained that personnel were already trained preparatory to a successful vaccination exercise. (NAN).

