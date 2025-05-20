Sule debunks senatorial ambition claim

Abdullahi Sule has debunked reports that he has declared his intention to contest the Nasarawa North senatorial election in 2027.

By Isaac Ukpoju

Gov. Abdullahi Sule has debunked reports that he has declared his intention to contest the Nasarawa North senatorial election in 2027.

This is in reaction to speculations that the governor had set up a committee for his 2027 senatorial ambition.

Sule in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, on Tuesday in Lafia, said the report is untrue and does not emanate from him.

According to Addra, Sule has never invited anyone to confirm that he is running or to sell his candidature for senate or any other office for that matter.

“In reality, there had been several calls by individuals and groups on the governor to declare interest and run for the senate for Nasarawa North constituency in 2027.

“In all of the instances, Sule politely but firmly declined such calls, maintaining that his attention remained focused on delivering on his covenant with the people of Nasarawa as their democratically elected governor,” he said.

He maintained that the governor remained resolute and committed to his promise of leaving Nasarawa better than he met it.

“While the governor appreciates all the love and endorsements from friends and supporters, it is worth restating that he has never confirmed to anyone that he is running for any office.

” Sule is grateful for the support he enjoys from residents of the state.

“It is, however, pertinent to advise his teeming supporters to assist the governor in delivering on his mandate at this moment,” he stated. . (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)