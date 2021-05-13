Gov. Abdullah Sule of Nasarawa State has congratulated Muslim Ummah on the Eid-el-fitri celebration, urging them to always exhibit good virtues of Ramadan for unity and stability.



This is contained in a statement by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, who doubled as the acting governor of the state on Wednesday in Lafia.



Sule said for the past 29 days, Muslims the world over have observed the fast in the sacred month of Ramadan in compliance with the Islamic injunction.



“As you are all aware, fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, aimed at strengthening our faith through spiritual engagements such as abstinence from eating, drinking and satisfying other desires from dawn to sunset.



“It also encompasses intense prayers, recitation and interpretation of the Holy Qur’an, as well as increased acts of kindness, charity and humility, among other moral virtues,” he added.



He enjoined all Muslims to remain steadfast in applying the virtues of Ramadan through sustained supplication, hospitality and good neighbourliness.



Akabe also call on the good citizens of Nasarawa State to continue to pray for the peace, security and economic prosperity of the state.



He also appealed to residents of the state to continue to adhere to COVID-19 protocols to contain the spread of the second wave of the virus in the state.



“My dear brethren, perhaps, I should take the liberty of this festive period to reiterate on the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.



“I need to state that we have received the first dose of Astra Zeneca Vaccine and distributed same across the Primary Healthcare Centres in the state.



“I, therefore, call on our religious and opinion leaders to continue to sensitise the public on the need to accept the vaccine and get vaccinated for the well-being of the society.



“I need to reiterate that the protection of lives of our people during this trying times remain sacrosanct, hence the need to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.



He called on members of the public to obey traffic rules to guard against avoidable road crashes. (NAN)

