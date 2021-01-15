Sule assures Nasarawa communities of better days

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has assured communities across the state of better days ahead to improve on their standard of living and for the overall development of the state.

Sule gave the assurance while addressing Udege community of the state that paid him a “thank you visit” at Government House in Lafia on Friday.

The governor said that his administration was anchored on accountability, transparency and rule of law for development to thrive.

Sule appreciated the community for the visit and assured them of his administration’s commitment to carry all communities in the state along in the scheme of things.

The governor said that the construction of Mararaba – Udege road, among other interventions, was to address the plight of the people of the area.

He urged the people of the community to continue to support and pray for his administration to succeed .

Sule added that more security efforts were being put in place to secure the area and the state at large.

Earlier, Mr Mohammed Okpoku, member representing Udege/Loko constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, who led the delegation, said it was to appreciate the governor for developing Udege/Loko constituency.

Okpoku said that the visit was to appreciate the governor for the construction of Mararaba – Udege road as well as the provision of infrastructure in the area.

“We are here to appreciate you for the construction of Mararaba – Udege road, development of the health, education and other infrastructure in our community.

“We want to assure you of our total support to you beyond 2023 to enable your administration to succeed,” he said.

The Assemblyman also thanked the governor for tackling the security challenges facing the area.

He assured Gov. Sule of the people’s continued readiness to live in peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive. ( NAN)