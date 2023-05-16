Sule assures corps members of Nasarawa State’s hospitality

By Olukayode Babalola

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has assured National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2023 Batch A Stream II corps members posted to the State of its hospitality during their service year.

Sule gave the assurance at the closing ceremony of the batch A stream II orientation course held at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Sule, represented by Barr. Hannatu Abimiku, Commissioner for Special Duties, Legal Matters and Youth Affairs, expressed delight with the impressive conduct of the corps members throughout the three-week exercise.

He urged them to accept their postings to every part of the state with open minds, assuring them of their security as well as the friendly and accommodating disposition of the people; irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

“I assure you that we are hospitable people who love and welcome visitors in our midst, especially corps members who have proven to be worthy partners in our quest to develop Nasarawa State over the years,” he said.

He also enjoined the corps members to impact knowledge acquired from their various institutions of higher learning on the younger ones in the areas they were posted.

The governor also expressed delight that over the years, the scheme’s orientation course had consistently retained the same rich content that had produced service-ready corps members who have selflessly supported development efforts in Nasarawa State over the years.

“I hope that the corps members standing before me are ready to diligently apply the lessons garnered during the orientation course in the service year and beyond,” he said.

He further warned the corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys as they move into the various communities in the state to live and work.

“Many corps members have lost their lives through preventable and avoidable road accidents. Your parents and the nation have invested much in you and are waiting to reap the dividends,” Sule added.

In his remarks, Mr. Abdullahi Jikamshi, Coordinator of the scheme in the state also congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of the orientation exercise.

He revealed that in spite of the large number of corps members (2,339), who participated in the orientation course, consisting of 1, 706 deployed to Nasarawa State and 633 dislodged from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, no casualty was recorded in any of the camp activities undertaken by the corps members.

He said that during the three weeks exercise, the corps members were equipped mentally and physically to enable them to face the challenges of the service year.

“I am particularly happy to announce that since their arrival on camp, these corps members have exhibited a great sense of maturity, discipline, and adaptability to camp life.

“Their patriotic comportment, obedience to camp rules and their cooperation with camp officials have gone a long way to the realisation of another successful orientation course,” he said.

He assured that the posting of the corps members had been done in conformity with the posting policy of the scheme as directed by the Federal Government.

“As the orientation exercise ends and the primary assignments begins, I urge the 2023 Batch A, Stream II corps members to all accept their postings in good faith and with open minds,” he said.

Jikamahi also urged the corps members to use the abundant experience garnered during the orientation exercise to change the educational and socio-economic lives of the members of their host communities for the better. (NAN)