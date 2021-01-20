Sule approves payment of August 2016 salary arrears

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved payment of outstanding August 2016 salary arrears of civil servants in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Addra, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, confirmed the approval in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrears were as a result of the implementation of no-work-no-pay policy by the state government during a strike by civil servants in 2016.