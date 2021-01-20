Sule approves payment of August 2016 salary arrears

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved payment of outstanding August 2016 salary arrears of civil servants in the state.
Mr Ibrahim Addra, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, confirmed the approval in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrears were as a result of the implementation of no-work-no-pay policy by the state government during a strike by civil servants in 2016.
According to Addra, the governor approved over N700 million for the payment of outstanding August 2016 salary arrears.
He said that the payment, which would be in three installments, would start from January to March.
He said the gesture was in fulfillment of the governor’s promise to the organised labour on implementation of promotions and payment of outstanding August, 2016 salary arrears.
The governor’s aide noted that the fulfillment was in line with the policy thrust of Sule’s administration to adequately address matters of welfare of civil servants.
He therefore promised that the Sule-led administration would continue to honour agreements with the labour unions for the overall development of the state. (NAN)
