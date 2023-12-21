Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectSule appoints Jega as Pro-Chancellor of Nasarawa Varsity
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Sule appoints Jega as Pro-Chancellor of Nasarawa Varsity

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
92

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the appointment of Prof. Attahiru Jega as the Pro-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).


This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Aliyu Ubandoma, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on Thursday in Lafia.


Ubandoma said that the appointment was based on the powers bestowed on Sule as the visitor of the institution, adding that the governor approved the appointment in furtherance to the commitment of the administration to achieve academic excellence in the university.
He said that the governor had also approved the appointment of Mr Shuaibu Kore, Mr Thomas Ogiri and Mrs Mary Enwongulu as members of the governing council.
He said that the governing council would be inaugurated on a date to be announced later.(NAN) 

By Sunday John

Previous article
SINET Advises FG To Rescind Decision On Transfer Of Ajaokuta Mill To Foreign Firm
Next article
NDLEA seizes 6, 911.28kg ‘illicit drugs,’ arrests 273 suspects in Kogi
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.