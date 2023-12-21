Sule appoints Jega as Pro-Chancellor of Nasarawa Varsity

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the appointment of Prof. Attahiru Jega as the Pro-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).



This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Aliyu Ubandoma, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on Thursday in Lafia.



Ubandoma said that the appointment was based on the powers bestowed on Sule as the visitor of the institution, adding that the governor approved the appointment in furtherance to the commitment of the administration to achieve academic excellence in the university.

He said that the governor had also approved the appointment of Mr Shuaibu Kore, Mr Thomas Ogiri and Mrs Mary Enwongulu as members of the governing council.

He said that the governing council would be inaugurated on a date to be announced later.(NAN)

By Sunday John

