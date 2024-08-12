Sule appoints former NLC chairman Nasarawa State Auditor General

- The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has received the nomination of former state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Yusuf Iya
- By Awayi Kuje
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has received the nomination of former state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Yusuf Iya as the new State Auditor General.
- Mr Danladi Jatau, Speaker of the Assembly stated this while reading Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s letter during plenary on Monday in Lafia.
- According to the letter, Iya’s appointment followed his proven integrity in the State Audit Office.
- “I here by direct the Clerk of the House to communicate to the nominee to submit 30 copies of his CV on or before Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.
- “He should also appear for screening and possible confirmation on Monday, Aug. 19,” Jatau said.
- The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Iya until his appointment, was the Director, Project Monitoring and Evaluation, State Audit Headquarters, Lafia.(NAN)
