Sule appoints former NLC chairman Nasarawa State Auditor General

Favour Lashem
    The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has received the nomination of former state  Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Yusuf Iya as the new State Auditor General.
  Mr Danladi Jatau, Speaker of the Assembly stated this while reading Gov. Abdullahi Sule's letter during plenary on Monday in Lafia.
  According to the letter, Iya's appointment followed his proven integrity in the State Audit Office.
  "I here by direct the Clerk of the House to communicate to the nominee to submit 30 copies of his CV on or before Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.
  "He should also appear for screening and possible confirmation on Monday, Aug. 19," Jatau said.
  The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Iya until his appointment, was the Director, Project Monitoring and Evaluation, State Audit Headquarters, Lafia.(NAN)

