Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, former Director-General of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Friday assumed office as the Federal-Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that her assumption of office followed the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 27, that she should swap with the former head of NCFRMI, Basheer Mohammed.

The President had in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Shehu Garba, approved the movement.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the swapping of positions by two heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“This is to realise and sustain the government’s abiding desire for effective and efficient service delivery in the two organisations.

“Consequently, Mrs Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim the current Director-General of NAPTIP takes over from Sen. Basheer Mohammed as the Honourable NCFRMI, while Sen. Mohammed becomes the new Director-General of NAPTIP”.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, speaking while being received by management and other staff of the commission in Abuja, promised to compliment all efforts that had been put in place to move the commission forward.

The Federal Commissioner also pledged to work as a team and as a family to achieve the set-out goals of the commission.

“I will work in peace and harmony, equity and justice to achieve our mandate as a team and as individuals.

“My expectation is to compliment the efforts of those I met on the ground to ensure we strengthen our effort as commission, on behalf of the country.

“Expect equity and fairness from me, we will work with stability and we will double up effort,” she said.

Princess Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator, New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), who came to cheer the Federal Commissioner up, described Sulaiman-Ibrahim as a good team player.

According to Akobundu, the Federal Commissioner will do her best to the commission and called on every staff and other management body in the organisation to play their role to make everything work.

She also described the refugees’ commission as a friendship organisation, adding that, her experience with it has been in pleasant mode.

“Everybody must play their role, refugees’ commission is a strategic department, challenges must be identified promptly for us to solve, the Federal Commissioner stay will be a comfort for all of us,’’ she said. (NAN)

