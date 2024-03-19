Sulaiman, Adeniran, Adeogun to headline Oyo reads March Edition

The Ibadan Book Club, in partnership with the Writers League of Oyo State, will be hosting a special reading event featuring three talented authors for the upcoming March edition of the Oyo Reads Project.

Alimat Taiwo Sulaiman, Adeniran Abdbasit Adeyemi, and Olasumbo Comfort Adeogun will share their works and insights at this exciting gathering.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 30th, 2024, at the prestigious Oyo State Library Board, situated Opposite Cocoa House, Dugbe Ibadan, the event will commence at 12:00 PM.

According to a statement issued by the founder of the Ibadan Book Club, Wole Adedoyin, the event promises to be an enriching experience for literature enthusiasts and aspiring writers alike.

Adedoyin said,”Oyo Reads stands as a groundbreaking project aimed at democratizing access to literature by bringing readings to the nooks and crannies of Oyo State. It serves as a beacon of cultural enrichment, fostering an environment conducive to the exchange of ideas, networking opportunities, and constructive critique.

“The March edition of Oyo Reads Project promises to be a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the power of literature to inspire, educate, and provoke thought. Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, thought-provoking readings, and an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals passionate about the written word.

“For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information about the event, please contact: Wole Adedoyin: 08072673852 or woleadedoyin@gmail.com

“This event is not to be missed as it marks another milestone in the vibrant literary scene of Oyo State, showcasing the talent and creativity that thrives within its borders.”

Adedoyin also stated,”Alimat Taiwo Sulaiman, a writer and educator hailing originally from Nigeria but holding dual citizenship of Ghana, obtained her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ilorin. When not engrossed in penning her thoughts in her cherished garden, Alimat dedicates much of her time to reading, teaching, cooking, volunteering for NGOs, and keeping fit. A self-professed sports enthusiast, she indulges her passion for cycling and swimming by frequenting the stadium most Sunday afternoons. With four enchanting children’s fictions and a non-fiction work already under her belt, Alimat showcases her prowess as a poet with several of her verses published on PoemHunter.com.

“Adeniran Abdbasit Adeyemi is a Nigerian writer, communicator, and cultural enthusiast. He wears many hats – translator, photographer, and art curator – but his passion lies in the power of words.

“Born in Iseyin, Adeyemi now embraces life in Lagos, using his experience with both Yoruba and English to craft impactful translations. His writing career spans years, with thought-provoking articles, heartfelt essays, and love-filled poems gracing numerous publications and anthologies like BPPC 2022 and Eriata Oribabor’s collections.

“Adeyemi finds joy in creating. His prolific writing, exceeding 100 poems, explores the vast spectrum of human emotions. His work offers comfort to those facing challenges, be it personal struggles, relationship hurdles, or life’s obstacles. By reading his poems, you may find solace and inspiration to navigate these difficulties and move towards a brighter future. His ultimate aim? For his words to guide you towards a path of happiness, fulfillment, and greatness.

“Olasumbo Comfort Adeogun, a native of Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, wears many hats. Fueled by a passion to empower others, she embarked on a path of teaching and special education after training at the Federal College of Education (Special) in Oyo.

“Her dedication to service began early. As a teenager, Olasumbo actively volunteered with the Educare Trust NGO and served as a peer educator for the Association for Representative and Family Health (ARFH). She continues to champion the cause of women through her membership in the International Women Writing Guild.

“Olasumbo’s commitment extends to the literary world. She currently serves as Treasurer for the Oyo State Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA). Her own poetic voice has resonated with readers both locally and internationally, with poems featured in anthologies like “J.J Rawlings: Memories and Momentos,” “An Anthology in Memory of Chinua Achebe,” and “ANA@40.”

Driven by a desire to make a positive impact, Olasumbo’s debut collection, “Songs of a Maiden,” is a testament to the beauty of life. Her poems explore the realities we all face, offering both hope and a call to action.

By Chimezie Godfrey