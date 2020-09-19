Sujimoto clinches Time Tech Award

Share the news













Sijumoto, Nigeria’s leading luxury Real Estate brand has won the just concluded Time Tech Award, a prestigious continental award organised to celebrate Africa’s most influential corporate brands.

As part of the conditions for identifying and selecting the winner of the Africa Corporate Brand Award, the organisers whose motive is driven by excellent service delivery of nominated brands, and also their consistency and general contribution to the economy describes the award as an excellent service meant to elevate brands’ contribution to the market place.

“The organisers of the Time Tech Awards also look for companies with a competitive advantage in the frugal African economy as well as to reveal emerging African companies, their projects and several impacts on Africa and globe.

“After a fiercely competed race to be named the first in the prestigious Time Tech Awards against leading brands such as Standard Bank, Interswitch, Zenith Bank, GTBank, FlutterWave, Dangote Group, Access Bank Plc, MTN group, FarmCrowdy, Opaym, Andela, Komaza, Safaricom, Sanlam, Naspers, East African Breweries, Exxaro Resources, Twiga Foods, Chandaria Industries, Sijumoto, emerged top with an average score of 7, 215 points (27.65%)” the statement reads.

Reacting to the award, Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO of Sijumoto construction Said ” Sujimoto is out to make another statement. This time, it is not to clinch an award. The brand is out to introduce her latest innovation which delivers exquisite comfort which offers a good return on investment in due time for investors. To be officially launched in the month of October, the housing projects by Sujimoto are arrays of quality, the best money can buy at pocket friendly rates. These includes: 3 Bedroom Apartment on Bourdillon Road and Eko Atlantic are selling for $2m – $4.5 USD.

“Also, the luxury LeonardobySujimoto is a 2 Bedroom apartment that guarantees $50,000 Rental ROI per annum, 3 Bedroom for $70,000 and 4 Bedroom provides $100,000 USD per annum. For an initial deposit of $150,000 (30%), any prospective buyer can enjoy Leonardo by Sujimoto- a waterfront high-rise building that features premium fittings and facilities, award winning Zaha Hadid Bathrooms, the phenomenal Techno Gym, Full Home Automation, prestigious Kohler Kitchen, IMAX Cinema, incredible personalized Hair Salon, dedicated restaurants strictly for the residents, 5 Star interactive Lobby, Crèche, Tennis Court, Squash Courts, the 1st Private Luxury Boat Club in Africa and a top choice Mini-mart”.

Speaking on the success recorded by Sijumoto, President of CMC Gladiators, Ambassador Cornel Udofia noted: ‘’I am proud to say that the success recorded by Sijumoto is a success for every member of this group. On behalf of my humble self and every member of Exco as well as the steering committee, I say a very big thank you. Sijumoto is a renowned Real Estate Company and as a brand, we are happy to be part of them. I trust their housing arrangements which is one of the best in the country and beyond’’.

