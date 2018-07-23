At least seven worshippers were killed at a mosque in the Ajari area of Konduga, Borno state on Monday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives.

The Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North East, Bashir Garga confirmed the casualty in a brief statement.

Garga wrote: “A male suicide bomber detonated IEDs in Konduga during early morning prayers in a mosque around Ajari Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. Seven people were killed while seven others were injured.

The Injured have been evacuated to Maiduguri for further medical attention by emergency response and security officials. The area is now calm and placid..