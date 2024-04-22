Sugarbana Collaborates with Grammy Award Winning Producer on Upcoming Project

Nigeria’s rising Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Prince Chibuike Okafor popularly known as Sugarbana has announced plans to release an upcoming project slated for 2024.

The talented Afrobeats act has excited fans with news via his social media platforms that he will be collaborating with the Grammy award winning producer, Kel-P on this new project.

After years of working in the background and collaborating with top music acts like Davido, Fire Boy, Teni, Ycee, Bella Shmurda, Pretty Boy Do & Barry Jay, the PG Records Prodigy is now ready for the biggest collabo.

Sugarbana is ready to take the spotlight with his first official project. The team at PG Records has worked tirelessly to ensure that this new project revolutionizes the Afrobeats scene in 2024.

Top Nigerian record producer, singer, and songwriter, popularly known by his trademark “It’s Kel P Vibes” is no stranger to the global music stage. His work on groundbreaking projects like African Giant by Burna Boy, Made in Lagos (Deluxe Version) by Wizkid, Timeless by Davido, and Mother Nature by Angélique Kidjo speaks volumes of his talent and credibility as a relevant voice in the Afrobeats scene.

This brings even more weight to Kel P’s decision to collaborate with and cosign the yet to be discovered talent in Sugarbana.

Fans should be excited about this project which has so far been teased by both artists. The extent of this collaboration is still unknown but it is fair to say that Kel P will be playing a major part in the execution of this project.

For an individual who has always delivered his promises of delivering bangers only, we can anticipate that Kel-P will be introducing Sugarbana as the next big thing in the Nigerian music space.

Sugarbana, a dancehall and Afro fusion artist, has made a name for himself in the music industry and has become a regular collaborator with some of the biggest Afrobeats stars.

He has a repertoire for well crafted lyrics across multiple genres and a knack for making what he refers to as “Afro Dancehall’, a new style set to transform the music scene and Afrobeats culture globally.

Born and brought up in Lagos, Sugarbana started writing music at the age of 14. His music style is a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and hip-hop, which he delivers with a unique vocal and lyrical style.