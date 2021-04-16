Sugar War: NGO urges FG to resolve dispute amicably

April 16, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Advocacy for Integrity and Development (AIED), an NGO, on Friday urged the Federal Government to amicably resolve the  dispute between the major players in the sugar industry, irrespective of the strong positions of parties involved.

Mr Seun John, AIED Director of Publicity, gave the charge in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that Dangote Sugar Plc, supported by Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, accused BUA International Limited of skirting the backward integration policy of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) by setting up a sugar refinery in Port Harcourt.

The NGO noted that the media space has been awash with bickering reports between major players in the sugar industry, laced with accusations of monopoly, sharp practices and insincerity among the big industry players.

The AIED official said that the conflict required the urgent attention of the federal government for amicable resolution in the interest of Nigerians and in preserving the gains of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).

The NGO noted that the  NSMP remained  a flagship programme that had helped transform the near-dead sugar industry into a production powerhouse and set the importation dependant sector into a considerable employer of and national pride.

“The federal government must  provide the needed leadership to preserve the gains of this noble programme which has thrown to the dustbin of history the locust years of mere local processing of sugar at 30,000 metric tons.

“The government do this by that all industry players adhere strictly to the guidelines of the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) and importantly, the sincerity of purpose,” he said.

John said that only a holistic approach to resolving the issues raised by parties concerned could truly bring about the needed change, and such an approach must consider some areas.

He explained that MDAs in charge of national policy monitoring must and verify compliance with the BIP and NSMP among industry players as against the current system of self-reporting system adopted by the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

The director said there must be correlation between establishing sugar refinery and cultivating sugar cane as it concerns the quota regulation of the BIP.

He noted that while refineries were essential, it does not help the value chain system the NSMP was  supposed to promote, and as such, application of BIP into such endeavour endangers the holistic approach to self-sufficiency in the sugar industry.

“The importance of the issues raised above not be underestimated as it forms the basis of the rancour brewing in the industry.

He noted that  allowing companies to self-report simply suggests that importers should self-report number of goods they brought  into the country without proper confirmation and checks by officers of the Nigerian .

“We hope for the benefit of millions of Nigerians who now rely effective NSMP; the federal government rise to save the day,” John said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,