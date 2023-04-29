Sudan War: FG begins airlifting of Nigerian evacuees

…Secures 40 buses in Egypt to convey students, other Nigerians to Aswan border

By Chimezie Godfrey

As part of efforts to evacuate Nigerians caught up in the ongoing crisis in Sudan, the federal government says it is set to begin airlifting of evacuees.

The Federal government has also secured forty (40) buses in Sudan to convey students and other Nigerians from Khartoum to Aswan border in Egypt.

According to a joint press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), the Aswan border is one of the identified safe reception borders.

The statement co-signed by the Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary , MFA, Amb. Janet Olisa, and the Permanent Secretary, FMHADMSD, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, revealed that as at the time of this press release, the 1st batch of buses had already departed Khartoum.

“The Nigerian Mission in Egypt is liaising with the Egyptian Authorities to facilitate the evacuation exercise, by providing emergency entry documents and holding

shelters, until the stranded Nigerian are airlifted back to Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Peace and other Airlines have received clearance

to fly to Egypt. The NAF C-130H is scheduled to leave Abuja tomorrow, 28th April, 2023 to commence the airlifting of the evacuees. Similarly, arrangements are being concluded to airlift all Nigerians that have already escaped on their own to safety in

other countries neighbouring Sudan.

The statement also disclosed that some Nigerian students who found their way to the Ethiopian border on 22nd April, 2023 and got stranded were allowed entry into Ethiopia on 24th April, 2023 following the intervention of some Nigerian leaders.

“The students are safe and in good condition and have already made personal travel arrangements to return to Nigeria.

“Seizing the window of the three (3) day United States negotiated ceasefire in Sudan,

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR approved the immediate deployment of both

human and financial resources towards the evacuation of Nigerians caught up in the

ongoing crisis in Sudan.

“Similarly, another group of Nigerians assisted by the Government of United Arab

Emirates (UAE) arrived Jeddah and are being taken care of by the Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia (KSA) and the Nigerian Embassy in KSA. Arrangements are being made to

bring them back home safely,” it said.

It added,”The initial hitches encountered during the commencement of the exercise, including incidents of bus drivers stopping in the desert due to non-payment have been resolved. The buses have continued towards the Egyptian border.

“The evacuation exercise is progressing and will continue until all stranded Nigerians are

brought back home safely.”