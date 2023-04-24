Sudan: Diaspora group urges FG to evacuate Nigerians

By Joan Nwagwu

A group, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora and Rebuild Nigeria Movement worldwide has called on the Federal Government to urgently evacuate Nigerian citizens in crisis torn Sudan.

Amb. James Erebuoye, the President of the group, made the appeal in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Erebuoye said that the called was imperative following the conflict between Sudan and South Sudan.

He, however, condemned the economic situation of things in Nigeria, saying if things are working normal in the country, citizens will not have to look elsewhere for a better life or for education.

According to him, why should Nigerian citizens travel abroad for greener pastures when the country is blessed with everything?

“This is a very big error that needs to be corrected very fast as Nigerians are tired and will no longer tolerate failure of the system anymore,’’ he said.

Erebuoye, therefore, charged the in-coming adminstration to ensure that Nigeria is governed effectively and functions well again.

“That is as a country that is blessed with enough resources that can sustain the entire nation and its growth,’’ he said.

He also said that the peace and unity of the country remained aramount, and that all hands must be on deck to achieve a better result in nation building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has assured in a statement that the Nigerian government had made plans to evacuate Nigerian students and citizens stranded in Sudan. (NAN)