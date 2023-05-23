Sudan Crisis: Reps make case for repatriated students

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to direct tertiary institutions in Nigeria to accept students affected by Sudan crisis to continue with the various educational programmes.

The resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Sada Soli (APC-Katsina state) at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Soli recalled that on April 15, 2023, crisis broke out in Sudan, resulting in the repatriation of students studying in various fields of learning.

He said there was no end in sight to the crisis, which left the students in a state of confusion on the way forward with their various educational programmes.

“There is need for swift intervention by the Federal Government through absorbing the students into tertiary institutions in the country in order to enable them continue with their various educational programmes.

“Aware that some tertiary institutions have shown willingness to absorb the affected students, however, the approval of the Federal Government will be required.

“The need for the Federal Government to consider the quota systems imposed on certain courses such as law and medicine and waives them for the students concerned.

“This will enable them continue with their programmes pending the resolution of the Sudan crisis,” he said.

Soli recalled that in the face of the Ukraine/Russia war, there was a similar intervention whereby Nigerian students who fled from those countries were absorbed into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, that was through the window of Higher Institutions Transfer programme.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to ensure compliance and report back within one week for further legislative action.(NAN)