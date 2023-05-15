Sudan Crisis: Fountain University offers admission to displaced Nigerian students

By Olajide Idowu

Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday said it had made provision in it existing programmes for Nigerian students evacuated from Sudan due to the ongoing war in the country.

The university management, in a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, MrTaoheed Alimi, said it recorgnised the challenges the students were facing and was therefore offering educational support to them and their families.

“The Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Prof. Olayinka Karim, extends the University’s deepest sympathy and support to the state governors and families affected by the recent evacuation of Nigerian students from Sudan, due to the unfortunate outbreak of war in the country.

“We recognise the challenges and emotional hardship faced by the affected students and their families, and our hearts go out to them in this trying time.

“Fountain University is keenly aware of the pressing need for these young individuals to continue their education, and as a leading educational institution in Nigeria, we have a responsibility to support the affected individuals and families.

“To address the urgent need for resettlement and educational continuity, Fountain University is pleased to announce that we have allocated a significant number of spaces in our existing programmes for the evacuated students.

“Our University offers a welcoming environment and high-quality education to empower returned students to achieve their academic and personal goals,” it said.

The institution said it believed that creating opportunities for the students in the face of adversity would contribute to the development of future Nigerian leaders who would positively impact the nation.

“We invite governors from the affected states to coordinate with our management to explore the best possible options for the evacuated students.

“Our dedicated team stands ready to extend all possible assistance in the enrollment and transition process to ensure a seamless continuation of their academic pursuits.

“Together, let us ensure that these young minds find solace, strength, and purpose in their renewed educational journey at Fountain University.” the statement reads in part. (NAN)