Sudan crisis: 834 Nigerians arrive Abuja, says FG

By Ruth Oketunde

A total of 834 Nigerians stranded in conflict-ridden Sudan, on Sunday arrived the pilgrims terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airport terminal witnessed a large turnout of parents, as well as relatives of the returnees, welcoming them with happiness.

Dr Sani Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, while receiving the returnees, said more stranded Nigerians would be back into the country in few days.

He explained that three flights arrived the nation’s capital with a total of 834 returnees.

“As of this morning, we received three flights, Azman Air brought in 322 persons, Max Air brought in 410 persons, while Tarco Airline from Port Sudan came in with 102 persons, making a total of 834,” he said.

He said that the delay in the release of some of the returnees luggages in Wadi Halfa, in Sudan, had been settled and their luggages came in with them on their flights.

He added that the sick ones among them had also been taken to the clinics for proper check-up, before releasing them to go to their respective homes.

He added that a mop-up session had been put in place to bring back more stranded Nigerians in Sudan.

“If you know any of your colleague that was left behind, kindly let us know,” he added.

NAN reports that the returnees who were filled with joy, sang the national anthem in appreciation of the Federal Government’s efforts in bringing them back to the country.

One of the returnees, Master Najeed Hassan, a medical student of Sudan International University, expressed appreciation to the government for their safe return.

“I thank the Federal Government for taking care of our feeding over there and ensuring our safe return.

“I, however, wish to return to Sudan once the war is over to complete my education, because I just have seven months to graduate,” he said.

Officials of the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs, Foreign Affairs, NEMA, NAPTIP, NIDCOM, Refugees Commission, Port Health officials, Police, among others, were all on ground to receive the returnees.(NAN)