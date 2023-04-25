Sudan Crises: FG moves to evacuate stranded Nigerian students, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government of Nigeria says efforts are underway to evacuate stranded Nigerians in Sudan.

This was disclosed in a joint press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) on the Plight of Nigerians caught up in the ongoing crises in Sudan made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement co-signed by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary (MFA) and the Permanent Secretary (FMHADMSD), Dr.Nasir Sani-Gwarzo revealed that some stranded Nigerians were trying to find their ways to contiguous borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own.

The Federal Government therefore advised the students to avoid such treacherous journey, assuring that it was in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Missions in the countries bordering Sudan, as well as with other relevant stakeholders to immediately evacuate these students and other affected Nigerian citizens.

The statement stated,”The Honourable Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development expressed concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan and empathized with the entire civil population in the country including Nigerian students and other members of the Nigerian community caught up with ongoing crises between the Sudanese and Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The Honourable Ministers note with concern that some of these students are trying to find their ways to contiguous borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own.

“In line with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Humanitarian sector including FMHADMSD, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), is working very closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Missions in the countries bordering Sudan, as well as with other relevant stakeholders especially the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Armed Forces, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and International Humanitarian Organizations such as International Organization for Migration (IOM) to immediately evacuate these students and other affected Nigerian citizens.”

The Federal Government urged parents to advise their wards to remain calm, noting that efforts were underway to deploy air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens.

“The Ministers, therefore, urged parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy ion the following numbers +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961952274, 2349066663493.

“Furthermore, they are also advised to guard against undertaken the treacherous journey to borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.

“On this note, the Honourable Ministers emphasize that concrete plans are underway, to deploy, very shortly, air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens through the identified safe transit areas back home to Nigeria in safety and dignity,” the statement assured.