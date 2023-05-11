Sudan conflict: Why Nigeria must avoid crisis – Expert

By Peter Uwumarogie

A security consultant, Dr Agodi Kanu has urged Nigerians to draw lessons from the Sudan crisis and learn to live in peace and harmony with one another.

Kanu, who made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Gombe, advised Nigerians to guard the peace jealously.

He said the current crisis in Sudan should be an example for any Nigerian who thinks violence or crisis was the way to go towards addressing perceived grievances.

According to him, Nigerians must learn to tolerate one another, embrace peace and manage their affairs internally for the benefit of everyone.

He said that many countries in Africa need Nigeria to remain peaceful in view of the role she is playing towards the peace, stability and economic prosperity of other nations in the continent.

“If Nigeria were to go the way of Sudan, Africa will boil, Nigeria is the centre piece of action in Africa.

“Our policy affects the policies of so many countries around us and so if Nigeria were to experience crisis, just know that half of Africa is gone and our enemies out there will capitalise and finish us.

“We should learn to talk to ourselves and say look, head or tail, we just have to live together.

“We don’t need to waste blood, we need to manage our God given resources well and protect our posterity.

“The lessons Nigeria can learn is to avoid whatever thing that led to the current impasse in Sudan, managing our affairs internally, not allowing external forces to have influence, dominate and run our country,” he said.

He said although the indices that led to the crisis in Sudan were based on greed and vested interest, the current political situation if not properly managed could create serious problems for the country.

“We must work to avoid crisis or war in this country because no country fights two civil wars and survives the pain.

“We have to be careful, manage the current political situation, the utterances are building up and all these are not helping, and there must be a way out.

“Leaders at all levels particularly religious have a role to preach peace and that no matter what, we just have to live together.

“We must not take to the path of wasting blood as it is the case in Sudan,” he said.

On the presidential election tribunal, Kanu urged stakeholders to allow the processes of the court to run out and shun acts that might heat up the political atmosphere.

He also advised security personnel handling issues arising from the political events to be careful, civil and avoid use of force. (NAN)