Sudan Conflict: 41 Jigawa students arrive Dutse

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

No fewer than 41 of the 107 Jigawa indigenes studying medicine in Sudan have safely returned the state on Monday after their evacuation by the Federal Government from the cinflict-ridden country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students arrived at the Dutse International Airport at 1.55 p.m. aboard Overland Airline.

NAN also reports that the airport terminal witnessed a large turnout of parents, as well as relatives of the returnees, welcoming them with happiness.

Dr Abubakar Sani, the Executive Secretary, Jigawa Islamic Education Bureau (IEB), who received the returnees on behalf of the state’s Commissioner of Education, Dr Lawan Danzomo, expressed happiness that none of the students was either injured or fall sick as a result of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

“We thank Almighty Allah for saving your lives and none of you has sustained any injury or fall sick. Honestly you’ve enjoyed the concerns of the Federal and Jigawa Governments in moving you out of that conflict zone.

“So you have to appreciate all of them, including the Jigawa state governor-elect, Malam Umar Namadi, for their efforts and concern to bring you back home safely.

“And now that you’re back home, you have to have at the back of your mind that this is part of the will of Allah as none of us wanted this to happen, but Allah has decreed that to happen and it has happened.

“And since you’re alive, you need to be patient and prayerful and don’t talk about this experience negatively.

“This is because Allah didn’t make this to happen to you because he does not like you, but rather to test your faith and strong belief in Him,” Sani consoled the returnees.

Malam Abdullahi Yunusa, the Director-General, Jigawa Education Monitoring Bureau (SEMU), advised the returnees not to be deterred by their return home without completing their studies.

Yunusa urged them to continue to read thier books at home pending when the government would decide on the fate of their studies.

“We’re happy to have you back home safely not because we don’t want you to complete your studies, but because the government was so proactive and determined to evacuate you to safety due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

“You are not the first to experience this, also students in Ukraine and Russia experienced similar problem. So feel at home and also feel loved and liked by your parents.

“Continue reading your books and don’t lose hope as the government will look at possible alternatives of sending you to Canada, UK, USA and other good places to continue with your studies.

“Thank God that none was sick or injured and when peace is restored you may go back,” Yunusa said.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the state Scholarship Board, Mr Sa’idu Magaji, said the effort of the state government in making sure that the students returned home safely was in compliance with constitutional responsibility to protect their lives and property.

Magaji noted that all the 107 students who were evacuated from the Sudan, arrived safely at Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“We received 41 out of the 107 of our students studying in Sudan. The rest are being screened at Abuja airport.

“These 41 comprised of 40 females and one male. And due to the insecurity on our roads, we advised the state government to use domestic airline to bring the returnees from Abuja to Dutse instead road transportation.

“And I assure you that the rest of the students will be brought to Dutse as soon as thier screening is completed,” Magaji said.

NAN also reports that the returnees who were filled with joy, were each given N5,000 as transport fare to their respective homes.

Some of the returnees, Nura Ilyasu and Aisha Lawan, expressed appreciation to the federal and state governments for their safe return.

They both however urged the state government to change universities for them to complete thier studies without further delay and any fear. (NAN)