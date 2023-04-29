Sudan: 7000 nationals, including Nigerians stranded at Egyptian border – Dabiri-Erewa

By Chimezie Godfrey

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), has called on those concerned with passages and movement of persons and services along contiguous borders of Sudan to create a humane condition for about 7000 Nationals, including Nigerians to have unfettered access to their various destinations.

A statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, disclosed that Dabiri-Erewa said over 7000 Nationals, including Nigerians are not being allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival late yesterday evening .

She added that the Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on this as the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.

While thanking the Egyptian authorities for their support so far, she appealed to them to kindly allow the already traumatized travelers to speedily transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa.