Sudan: 2nd batch of returnees numbering 130 arrive Abuja

By Chimezie Godfrey

As part of the ongoing efforts by the federal government toward ensuring the evacuation of Nigerian nationals from Sudan, the second batch of returnees numbering 130 have arrived Abuja from Port Sudan on Friday.

The returnees comprising 128 women and two men arrived the the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on board TARCO Airlines B737-300 at 3: 45 pm, were received at the airport by top government officials, which includes, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Habib Mustapha, officials of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), among others.

Recall that the first batch of evacuees from Aswan, Egypt numbering 376 arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday 3rd May, 2023 at 11:40pm aboard the following: the Nigerian Air Force (NAF C-130) aircraft -94 passengers, and Air Peace Airline -286 persons.

Speaking to newsmen at the airport, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, reiterated that Nigerians must not rely on mischievous and misleading posts on social media as the Federal Government is working round the clock to ensure that all Nigerians stranded in Sudan are evacuated.

He said that those without passports, due to the rush to avoid being killed, have been given forms to fill by the Nigerian Mission in Sudan so that they can also be evacuated.

“I am pleased to inform you that all Nigerians have been evacuated from the Egyptian border. We’re now operating from Port Sudan. More Nigerians are expected to be evacuated in the next few hours. In the flight today, 128 women with little children and two men were evacuated. We give priority to women.

“I will show you pictures and videos of the food we feed them. This will enable you filter the information you see on social media. All the stranded Nigerians have been evacuated from Khartoum. More will be airlifted in the next few hours we remain committed to ensure no one is left behind,” the Perm. Sec. said.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), there are about 1,700 Nigerians awaiting evacuation which will be concluded in the coming days.

“Max Air with capacity of 540 passengers, Azman Air with capacity of 400 passengers and C130 (NAF) are on ground to evacuate others while Tarco promised to make two more trips as well as Air Peace on standby,” NiDCOM wrote on Twitter.

NIDCOM added,”All returnees will be profiled, catered for and provided with post-trauma treatment and counselling and liaise with the federal ministry of education for the continuation of their studies in Nigeria.”

A third batch is expected to arrive in another 12 hours.