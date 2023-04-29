Sudan: 13 buses conveying 637 evacuees arrive safe borders in Egypt – FG

By Chimezie Godfrey

The first batch of 13 buses conveying 637 evacuees have arrived identified safe borders at Aswan in Egypt and are undergoing the necessary documentations, the Federal government has said.

The Ministers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) revealed in a joint press release on Friday in Abuja.

In the press release jointly signed by the Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary , MFA, Amb. Janet Olisa, and the Permanent Secretary, FMHADMSD, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Ministers disclosed that the movement of the second batch of the 29 buses would commence on Saturday, as they advised evacuees to be at the designated locations.

They stated,”The first of batch of 13 buses conveying six hundred and thirty seven (637) evacuees has arrived identified safe borders at Aswan in Egypt and are undergoing the necessary documentations and clearance before admission into the Egyptian territory for their eventual evacuation to Nigeria.

“The movement of the second batch of 29 buses will commence on Saturday, 29th April, 20203. The evacuees are advised to be at the designated locations with only one luggage.”

The Ministers noted that contrary to insinuations on the social media, the Embassy staff are much on ground at Khartoum to coordinate the evacuation exercise to the very end.

“The students and other Nigerians waiting evacuation from Khartoum, Sudan are therefore advised to cooperate with them in order to ensure orderliness and proper documentation while embarking on the buses. This will go a long way in speeding up the process and avoiding unnecessary delays with documentations and clearance upon arrival at Aswan, Egypt.

“While the Federal government empathizes with affected Nigerians, maintaining order amidst the desperate situation remains crucial to getting all interested Nigerians out of the war zone in record time before the expiration of the cease fire, which has been extended by 72hours,”they said.

They advised the general public to discountenance unverified information being circulated on the social media, adding that some of them were either due to ignorance or sheer mischief.

They said,”The general public is also advised to discountenance unverified information being circulated on the social media, adding that some of them were either due to ignorance or sheer mischief.

“The outcry over the negotiated sum of $1.2million for the buses hired for the exercise is uncalled for. The amount in question was negotiated in a condition of war and where there are competing demands for same bus services by other countries also trying to evacuate their citizens. Therefore the cooperation and understanding of all and sundry is required to complement ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring the safe return of every Nigerian trapped in Sudan.

“The Federal government of Nigeria seizes this opportunity to extend appreciation to friendly countries who have in one way or the order assisted in bringing succour to Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan. Particularly, Nigeria acknowledges the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for graciously assisting with the evacuation of eight Nigerians to safety in its territory from they will be airlifted back to Nigeria.

“In the time being, the first batch of Nigerian evacuees who have arrived Aswan are expected to be airlifted to Nigeria in the coming hours by the Nigerian Air-Force and Air Peace airline, who have been on standby for the operations.”