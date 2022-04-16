Succession: Jonathan has not received ‘clear signal’ from Buhari yet – Associates

By Danlami Nmodu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is one of those some party chieftains have insisted for at least two years, will join the APC Presidential race. The reason, according to insiders, is that President Muhammadu Buhari and some of his associates think Jonathan will be a good successor.

Despite this speculation, Jonathan has remained with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP casting doubts over his expected defection to APC.

As Newsdiaryonline investigated the chances of APC aspirants over the weekend, it became evident that Jonathan’s name was still being mentioned in some circles.

If so, why has the former President not declared his interest? As Newsdiaryonline reported earlier on Saturday, fresh facts have emerged as to why Jonathan has not joined the race.

Newsdiaryonline has been told that he has not defected to APC because Jonathan has not received “clear signal or directive” from President Buhari yet.

It was further learnt that associates of the ex President are watching the developments in APC with keen interest.

One watcher said Buhari may have learnt his lessons from the crisis that trailed the leaking of his endorsement of Abdullahi Adamu ahead of the recently held APC Convention.So Buhari may be keeping his card close to his chest ahead of the presidential primaries. “We don’t know who is the favourite yet,” is the recurring refrain as this newspaper tried find out who is the heir-apparent.

What is certain is that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has thrown his hat into to ring by declaring his interest in the race earlier this week.And his supporters seem very convinced of Buhari’s support according to sources. But others dispute the claim of Buhari’s full endorsement of Osinbajo.

Equally hopeful aspirants in the race include Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele (yet to declare).Also there is Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, who is yet to declare as well but his name is mentioned regularly by knowledgeable insiders.

Of course, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been moving fervently towards achieving his lifelong ambition, among several other aspirants in the party.

The picture is likely to get clearer maybe after the APC NEC meeting April 20. Perhaps.

For now party, watchers are waiting for real hints of where the succession pendulum will truly swing. Or will there be election during the primaries? Fingers crossed.





