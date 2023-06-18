Successful NGE Convention, testament to hospitality, safety of Imo – Official

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Imo Government said the successful hosting of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Biennial Convention 2023 in Imo, was a testament of the people’s hospitality and safety of the state.

Special Adviser to Gov. Hope Uzodimma on Imo Orientation Agency, Chief Fidel Onyeneke, said this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri on Sunday.

Onyeneke, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Imo, said that the choice of Imo for the convention was a confirmation of the safe conducive nature of the state.

According to him, it is a confirmation that the state remains hospitable and safe to host national and international events as can be attested to with the successful conduct of the NGE’s biennial convention.

He described the governor as media friendly, interested in the growth of the journalism profession.

“This is evidenced in the advent of the Gov. Hope Uzodinma annual Media Merit Award which is a deliberate effort to encourage practicing media personnel in the state .”

Onyeneke thanked the governor for being the first in the country to institute such an award and urged journalists to reciprocate the gesture through more responsible and developmental media practices.

“ The media being a veritable link between the government and the masses, hence, the need for a more aggressive propagation of the activities of government by the media.

“ The media and the government should be strong partners in the efforts aimed at uplifting the living standard and welfare of the electorate.

“ I therefore appeal to journalists not to relent in educating and enlightening the people on the right attitudes and values that would further enhance peaceful co-existence in Imo,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

