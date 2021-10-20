Successful congresses: APC stalwart urges members to sustain unity

Chief Chaka Nweze, an All Progressives Congress (APC) Stalwart in Ebonyi, has urged party faithful to sustain the unity witnessed during the just concluded congresses in the state.Nweze, the Pioneer Secretary of the party in the state said this on Wednesday in Abakaliki in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The former executive and Caretaker Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, noted that the unity and commitment shown by party faithful during the congresses were unprecedented.“People were apprehensive that interests during the congresses would tear the party apart but the stakeholders closed ranks to ensure hitch free exercises.“Party faithful started having renewed confidence in the party after the ward congress which was the litmus test for its stability in the state.“

The unity of purpose shown by stakeholders ultimately eliminated the factionalistion which nearly destroyed the party and also, the old and new membership syndrome,” he said.Nweze said that Gov. David Umahi played an active role in ensuring the success of the congresses, noting that he displayed rare dexterity as an experienced party administrator.“When Umahi joined the APC, there was apprehension on how he would make the then warring stakeholders shelve their differences for the overall good of the party.“The most potent tool of the governor during the congresses was sincerity as he fulfilled his initial pledge to be fair, all-inclusive and equitable in distributing positions.“All the party’s stakeholders were recognised, allowed to control their various areas without imposition and this has strengthened the party in the state,” he said.

He, however, urged the party faithful not to be complacent but build on the gains of the congresses as primaries and election proper approaches.“

They should continue placing overall interests above personal interests and realise that anyone who doesn’t get his desired position presently would do so in future.“They should support the people chosen by the party for various positions while those still aggrieved should listen to voices of reason and support the majority’s decisions,” he said.Nweze also advised the newly elected executives at all levels to be fair and accommodating, adding that the party was a large family with varying interests. (NAN)

