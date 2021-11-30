Success of security operations is dependent on logistics support – Army General

Commandant of the Nigerian Army College of Logistics, Ojo, Lagos, Maj.-Gen. Martin Enendu, says success of security operations is dependent on the efficiency of logistics support.

Enendu made the assertion at the second distinguished lecture series organised by the School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University.

He said that success in security operations were only possible when unique and complementary capabilities were brought to bear at the right time and place.

“This requires a coherent and reliable integration of all resources by the right category of personnel to support the men executing such operations.

“In order to increase the speed of deployment and enhance service delivery by security forces during emergency situations, Nigeria can set up logistics outfits at the national level.

“Government can give them the mandate to coordinate all transportation assets and infrastructures and make them available to security forces in national interest,’’ he said.

He noted that transportation needed to operate efficiently and effectively in order to support national security requirements.

“Transportation will help to speed up mobilisation of security personnel and their equipment, especially in times of emergencies.

“Transportation infrastructure is also linked with accessibility, particularly for military operations,’’ Enendu stressed.

He noted that national security related to the survival and freedom of a nation and its citizens from all forms of threats

.

He said government’s efforts in this regard were often supported by individuals and organisations that provided assistance that cut across wide spectrum of activities.

“Such efforts include intelligence sharing and provision of infrastructures and logistics support to security forces.

“Through these processes, nations have overcome various degrees of security threats.

“There is need for an improvement of awareness on the civic responsibilities of individuals and organisations to support security forces prosecuting national security operations,’’ Enendu said.

The theme of his lecture was: “Logistics support for national security operations: Role of the private and public sectors in perspective.’’

In his contribution, Prof. Charles Asenime, Dean, School of Transport and Logistics, LASU, said there was the need to synergies with the Nigerian Army College of Logistics to solve logistics problems in Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...