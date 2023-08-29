Subsidy: Tinubu committed to ameliorating pains of Nigerians – Minister

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu is committed to ameliorating the temporary pains of Nigerians over fuel subsidy in shortest time possible.

Idris stated this when he received Gov. Mohammed Bago of Niger, who paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister said that the president was aware of temporary pains of Nigerians and was working day and night to address the negative effects of the government decision.



“We know that times are hard. Mr President has acknowledged that.

“He has said that he is aware that Nigerians are also experiencing some hardship arising from, first the removal of the fuel subsidy and the downturn of the economy.

“But you will agree with me that the fuel subsidy that was removed is actually in the best interest of Nigeria.

“He has said repeatedly that the pain of the fuel subsidy remover will be felt temporarily before the positive side of it will begin to be seen.



“Your excellency, I am sure the tiers of government, especially at the states have beginning to see that within a short time,” Idris said.

The minister said that much money had been saved from the removal of subsidy, part of which was already been sent to states as palliative.



Idris said that, while assorted grains had been sent to states, each state of them had also received N5 billion, and about N2 billion by FCT in the first instance.

“Mr. President is aware that, that is not enough but only the first necessary step he has to take to ensure that the pains occasioned by fuel subsidy removal will be cushioned.

“Mr President has told us to inform Nigerians that more are coming on their ways.



“He is working day and night tirelessly with his council of advisory body, the ministers, to ensure that every hardship Nigerians is facing today will be turnaround in the shortest possible time,” he said.

The minister added that Tinubu was desirous of restoring the image of Nigeria in the international community.



He said that the president had also given a marching order to members of his cabinet to ensure that Nigerians began to feel the positive impacts of his renew hope agenda.



“Yesterday the president has the first meeting with the newly constituted Federal Executive Council (FEC).



“In that meeting he gave some marching orders to the new ministers to ensure that the eight priority areas of this administration, first are known and then begin to be felt by Nigerians.



“Mr President, at the yesterday FEC meeting, also told the ministers that there is no time to waste and that every sector of this country, every department, every facet of lives of Nigerians, should have a new lease,” he said.



In his remarks, Bago said he was in the ministry to facilitate Idris, indigene of Niger, on his appointment by Tinubu to the face of Nigeria.



The governor expressed Niger state’s total support for Tinubu’s administration renew hope agenda and for Idris to succeed in his role as minister.



“As Nigerians, we understand the vision of Mr President and we are with it 100 per cent. Whatever it takes for us to drive that mission and vision, by the grace of God will do that.

“At any point in time, when you have challenges, we are there for you come to us,” Bago said.

He called for the minister’s collaboration in propagating the potential in the state and to assist in attracting investors to the state.



“As a state, Niger State is huge and large; we want you to also cooperate with us, as a ministry to spread the gospel of our vision and mission.



“That way, you can help us attract international investments, as you are the face of Nigeria, for them to understand the Niger State for having to be the largest state in Nigeria in terms of landmass, that we are agrarian.



“That we have a lot of potentials for agriculture and we can feed the world.



“One of the key cardinal points of the President’s agenda is food security, and social security. These two things are very available in Niger state,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in company of the governor were five national assembly members the state (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

