Subsidy removal: Yobe Govt. distributes palliatives to 500 vulnerables

Gov Mai Mala Buni’s palliative programme began with 500 People Living with Disability (PLD) to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Dr Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary, Yobe Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) disclosed this while flagging off the programme on Thursday in Damaturu.

Goje said Buni directed the agency to review its stocks’ availability and start responding to the light of most vulnerable category of people in the state.

“Following our review, we ascertain that, the most vulnerable at the moment are PLWDs.

“Because they are the one that go out to beg or do some menial jobs in order to put food in their table,” he said.

Goje said that each beneficiary would go home with 10kg of rice, 12.5kg of beans, maize 10kg, spaghetti, salt and seasoning.

He added that the distribution would go on to other categories of people according to the magnitude of their vulnerability.

Goje said the agency had made adequate plans to reach out the beneficiaries in their respective local government areas.

“Looking at the cost of transportation, we decided to reach them in their respective local government areas,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Ba Sulaiman lauded the Yobe government and described the gesture as timely. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

