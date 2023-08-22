Subsidy removal: Tinubu’s wife reiterates hope for Nigerians

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has reiterated her hope for a better Nigeria following the subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

She gave this assurance when she received the executives of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) led by its President, Mrs Oghogho Musa in the presidential villa on Tuesday in Abuja.

Remi appealed to Nigerians to look beyond the present situation in the country with the hope of experiencing a new and prosperous nation.

The first lady, while commending the association for impacting lives, promised to support them in reaching out to the people in their environs with palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

“I thank you for coming to show solidarity to the office of the first lady and for your support for Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), I believe we have a lot of work to do together.

“We need your assistance to be able to reach out to the women in your various barracks and to reassure them that we mean well for this country and that they should just be patience.

“That we would do whatever we can do to ameliorate whatever the subsidy has melted on us, we believe there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It is a greater Nigeria that we are looking for, not just our basic needs but a legacy that is lasting that our children and even generation unborn we can leave a Nigeria that they would relate better as Nigerians.’’

The first lady reiterated that the current administration meant well for the citizenry for posterity sake.

She further acknowledged DEPOWA saying “your association have really excel in so much that even the government and the executive arms always look up to you.

“Even your schools to start with are so outstanding; I can attest to it that you all and your founding matrons have put in your best.

Earlier, Musa who is also the Wife of the Chief of Defence Staff appreciated the first lady for her open arms and for using renewed hope initiative to gladden the hearts of Nigerians.

She said the main objective of the association is to improve cordial relationship and unity among wives of service personnel, empowering women and youths inside and outside the barracks through various social economy interventions.

“Our beautiful mother and founder of RHI, the purpose of our visit is to formerly introduce ourselves and to show our support to your initiative.

“We are also passionate about providing quality education in our barracks through our various schools among other activities that we embark on.

“I make bold to say that we are willing to pledge our support and willing to cooperate with your RHI within our capacity,’’ Musa said.

The First lady was then decorated as the Grand Matron of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, an honour due to her as enshrined in the constitution of the various associations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of DEPOWA include Mrs Maria Lagbaja, the Wife of Chief of Army Staff and National President, Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA).

Mrs Ijeoma Ogalla, Wife of Chief of Naval Staff and National President, Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) and Arch. Rekiya Abubakar, Wife of Chief of the Air Staff and National President Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA).

Others include Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, Wife of the Inspector-General of Police and National President, Police Officers Wives Association (POWA). (NAN)

